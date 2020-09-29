Brookings Institution Press 2020 presidential election reading list

With voting already underway in some states, the democratic process is beginning to play out in the 2020 presidential election. To help inform voters on key issues, the Brookings Institution Press has compiled an election reading list on the changing demographics and political discord that will shape this election’s outcome.

Trump’s Democrats

By Stephanie Muravchik and Jon A. Shields

Why did so many working-class Democrats vote for Donald Trump in 2016—and will it happen again in 2020? Investigating these questions, Stephanie Muravchik and Jon Shields over a four-year period lived in and studied three Democratic communities that supported Trump. What they found were communities more aligned with their local identity than their racial identity and Democratic bosses more reflective of Donald Trump’s style than that of the modern Democratic party.

Blue Metros, Red States

The Shifting Urban-Rural Divide in America’s Swing States

By David F. Damore, Robert E. Lang, and Karen A. Danielsen

The outcome of the 2020 presidential election will likely be decided in the suburbs. In “Blue Metros, Red States,” David Damore, Robert Lang, and Karen Danielsen examine the demographic shifts, voting patterns, economic data, and social characteristics of 27 major metropolitan areas across 13 swing states, locating the red/blue dividing line and assessing the state of play in each state.

Get Out the Vote

How to Increase Voter Turnout

By Donald P. Green and Alan S. Gerber

The most important element in every election is getting voters to the polls, which presents a more challenging task in 2020 because of COVID-19. “Get Out the Vote” has become the reference text for those who study voter mobilization. Donald Green and Alan Gerber explore the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of campaign tactics from door-to-door canvasing to social media outreach and “relational organizing.”

Divided Politics, Divided Nation

Hyperconflict in the Trump Era

By Darrell M. West

Based on conversations over the past 40 years, Darrell West presents a memoir of how political differences have escalated into today’s hyperpartisan conflict. In “Divided Politics, Divided Nation,” West explores the political, economic, and cultural aspects of this polarization and offers the stark warning that we must overcome these divisions if there is any hope in maintaining a functioning democracy.

Diversity Explosion

How New Racial Demographics Are Remaking America

By William H. Frey

Amplified by economic, political, and social factors in 2020, race continues to be a contentious topic in America. Using the U.S. Census, national surveys, and related sources, William H. Frey’s “Diversity Explosion” provides an accessible overview of the changing racial demographics in the United States. It is an essential guide for anyone who wants to understand this profound change and the potential for a less divided nation.

Words That Matter

How the News and Social Media Shaped the 2016 Presidential Campaign

By Leticia Bode, Ceren Budak, Jonathan M. Ladd, Frank Newport, Josh Pasek, Lisa O. Singh, Stuart N. Soroka, and Michael W. Traugott

Did the news and social media ultimately influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election? “Words That Matter” assesses how the media covered the election and what information—true or false—helped voters make their decisions. Analyzing five data sets from news coverage to social media to Gallup polling data, the authors argue the unique way each presidential candidate was covered by the media had a measurable impact on public opinion.

