Thomas Rid on active measures and digital disinformation

A British Turing Bombe machine is seen functioning in Bletchley Park Museum in Bletchley, central England.

With his unique blend of intelligence history and engagement with the contemporary cybersecurity community, Thomas Rid, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, has become one of the foremost chroniclers of online disinformation and how digital information operations are informed by the historical work of intelligence agencies.

In a pair of recent podcasts, Rid joined members of the Brookings community to discuss his new book, Active Measures: The Secret History of Disinformation and Political Warfare. First up, Rid chats with Harvard Law School Professor Jack L. Goldsmith about the early history of disinformation through the 1980s: