Trans-Atlantic Scorecard — July 2020

Europe on the line

Between April 1 and June 30, 2020, President Trump spoke on the phone with French President Macron six times (April 3, April 26, May 20, May 28, May 30, June 22), Russian President Putin four times (April 10, April 12, May 7, June 1), Turkish President Erdoğan three times (April 19, May 23, June 8), U.K. Prime Minister Johnson twice (April 21, May 29), German Chancellor Merkel once (May 8), Portuguese President de Sousa once (May 1), Polish President Duda once (April 18), and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán once (May 6). He did not speak with European Commission President von der Leyen or European Council President Michel in that time frame. We track Trump’s phone calls with the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, whether they have spoken or not, as well as other calls with European leaders of which we are aware. The White House stopped releasing readouts of the president’s calls with foreign leaders in July 2018. If we’ve missed a conversation, please give us a ring. Sources: bundeskanzlerin.de, diplomatie.gouv.fr, gov.uk, en.kremlin.ru, press reports.

The first two quarters of 2020 saw the United States, Europe, and the world shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. In many places, restrictions on travel and lockdowns forced people to stay in their homes at the risk of facing fines in many places. As border controls were imposed, travel halted between the United States and Europe, as well as among EU member states. In many countries, then, the story of the coronavirus – and of the public’s adherence to lockdown measures – can be told by the degree to which driving (indicative of longer distance travel) and walking (indicative of short distance or recreational travel) dropped. In hardest-hit Italy, for example, the month of March 2020 was pivotal, both in the degree to which COVID-19 spread and to which people altered their daily habits. On March 1, the rates of driving and walking by Italian citizens dropped to 83.48% and 65.47% of their January 2020 levels – relatively unsurprising given that there were only approximately 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. By April 1, this story had changed completely. With more than 110,000 confirmed cases, driving and walking levels in Italy cratered to 18.92% and 14.45% of their January 2020 levels. By July 1, with the rise in confirmed cases slowed, Italians took back to the roads and streets, with levels of driving and walking rising to 128.26% and 84.93% of their January 2020 equivalents. COVID-19 lockdowns in the United States initially followed a path similar to Italy’s. A rapid expansion of confirmed cases led to a drastic clampdown on mobility during the month of March. According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, between March 1 and April 1, confirmed cases in the United States skyrocketed from 30 to 214,205.* Unsurprisingly then, by April 1, the rates of driving and walking in the United States dropped by more than 50% (to 55.49% and 47.41% respectively) compared to their January 2020 levels. Yet while the viral spread of Italy’s cases slowed between May and June (33,332 additional cases between May 1 and July 1), that of the United States did not (1,581,000 additional cases between May 1 and July 1). Nevertheless, Americans began to abandon their commitment to coronavirus lockdowns over this same period. Between May 1 and July 1, U.S. driving rates increased from 67.56% to 149.63% of their January 2020 average, while walking rates increased from 69.58% to 118.56% over the same period. To be sure, these data obscure certain regional differences in coronavirus infection rates and subsequent restrictions. In Germany and the United States, especially, federal governance structures placed responsibility for COVID lockdowns and reopenings in the hands of subnational authorities. As a result, recent increases in mobility in both countries may be explained by progressive reopenings in areas hit earlier in the year, while regions only now seeing peaks in caseloads struggle to lock down enough to control the spread of the virus. Nonetheless, the stark contrast in German and American aggregate performance is revealing. Germany saw only a 7% increase in cases nationwide between June 1 and July 1, a rate similar to Italy’s (3% increase over the same period). In the United States, on the other hand, much as in Russia, mobility data show that many have prematurely reverted a more premature reversion to pre-coronavirus routines – in defiance of still rapidly rising infection rates. *NB. To simplify reporting of confirmed coronavirus cases, we exclusively used data from Johns Hopkins University.

