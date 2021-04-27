Trans-Atlantic Scorecard — April 2021

We track President Biden’s phone calls with the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, whether they had spoken or not, as well as other calls with European leaders of which we were aware. If we missed a conversation, please give us a ring . Sources: the White House.

The race to vaccinate citizens of the United States and Europe featured prominently in the trans-Atlantic discussion this quarter. Criticism of the European Union’s slow vaccination campaign was met with accusations that the Biden administration was exercising a form of nationalism by restricting exports of raw materials needed to produce vaccines.

As of March 31, vaccination rates in Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which, respectively, gave out nearly 116, 53, and 44 COVID-19 doses for every 100 citizens, stood in sharp contrast to the global average of less than 8 doses per 100 people. These numbers represent the total number of jabs administered – counting first doses and second doses separately in the case of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. 61% of Israelis, 46% of Brits, and 29% of Americans and had received at least one shot at the end of March, while globally, that number stood at roughly 4%.

Since at least summer 2020, the European Union has firmly made the case for multilateral vaccine distribution and sought to position itself as a leader in this effort. As of early April 2021, just over $11 billion had been donated to the WHO’s Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), the umbrella organization for COVAX, which seeks to facilitate equitable distribution of COVID-19 treatment, including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostic and personal protective equipment. Of that $11 billion, the total contribution from the European Union (member states and European Commission combined) came to nearly $3.9 billion, representing approximately 0.02% of the combined 2019 GDP of all EU member states. By contrast, the United States committed a total of $2.5 billion to ACT-A, 0.012% of 2019 GDP. Not only does this make the European Union’s contribution to ACT-A over 1.5 times larger than the United States’, but relative to GDP, the EU contribution is twice the size of the U.S. donation, while Germany’s alone is nearly 6 times the United States’ when pegged to GDP. Meanwhile, the WHO estimates that an additional $22 billion – twice the amount donated thus far – will be needed beyond the amount already given to meet the WHO’s vaccine delivery goals, bolster research to address COVID-19 variants, and ensure effective supply and usage of COVID-19 tests and PPE.

Ultimately, as WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in February 2021, without vaccines, money becomes “irrelevant.” From the onset of the pandemic through the first quarter of 2021, the United States focused existing vaccine doses on its population, even placing export controls on not only the vaccines themselves, but also the raw materials needed for their production.* Taking a slightly different approach to the United States, the European Union exported millions of vaccine doses to Britain and Canada, only placing export controls on vaccines in March 2021 in response to vaccine shortages and a rising third wave of cases in Europe.

On the other end of the spectrum sit China and Russia – two countries seeking to capitalize on the lackluster global vaccination effort. Despite slow domestic vaccination processes – as of March 31, China had only given out 8.32 shots per 100 people and Russia only 7.79 – both have promised millions of doses to countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. In both cases, actual deliveries have lagged markedly behind commitments, but, nevertheless, both countries have realized the potential benefits of being a first mover in vaccinating the world, or at least appearing to be. Unsurprisingly, then, China and Russia do not feature among the list of donors to ACT-A. In their cases, donating vaccines directly, perhaps to the detriment of their domestic population, is both easier and carries more weight than a multilateral initiative.

*N.B.This section was written based solely on the events of the first quarter of 2021. In April 2021, the United States announced its intent to share its entire stock of AstraZeneca vaccines – 60 million doses – with the world and to lift export controls on raw materials for the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, marking a shift in U.S. contribution to the global vaccination effort.