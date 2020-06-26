The role of technology in online misinformation

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

States have long interfered in the domestic politics of other states. Foreign election interference is nothing new, nor are misinformation campaigns. The new feature of the 2016 election was the role of technology in personalizing and then amplifying the information to maximize the impact. As a 2019 Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report concluded, malicious actors will continue to weaponize information and develop increasingly sophisticated tools for personalizing, targeting, and scaling up the content.

Sarah Kreps Professor of Government and Adjunct Professor of Law - Cornell University Faculty Fellow, Milstein Program in Technology and Humanity - Cornell Tech Campus