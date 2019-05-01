Politics beyond neoliberalism: History does not end

This chapter comes from " Beyond Neoliberalism: Insights from emerging markets ," a report exploring the ongoing debate over the future of capitalism and policy choices across a range of domains.

Economic policies do not exist in a vacuum. Political processes shape which policies get enacted and how they are implemented, as well as who pays for and who benefits from them. And economic policies and outcomes, in turn, shape politics and political outcomes. The two cannot be easily separated.

Yet neoliberal economic policy advisers often downplayed or ignored politics. Beyond vague appeals for “good governance,” neoliberalism’s focus on “best practices” that could apply uniformly to all countries dismissed how political contexts shape and constrain economic policymaking. Today, however, there is an increasing awareness that economic policy is inherently political, and that development interventions need to take politics and political processes seriously.