Local transportation policy and economic opportunity

The Problem

While highways and urban rail now serve nearly twice as many users as during the 1990s, bus usage has remained stagnant. Moreover, congestion remains a serious problem that limits the quality of multiple modes of transportation. These patterns point to opportunities for policymakers to help improve the reliability, effectiveness, and accessibility of transportation infrastructure.

The Proposal

The author proposes a set of reforms including changes in how buses are used, an increase in gas taxes to fund highways, and congestion pricing. Each of these reforms hold promise for improving mobility and reducing transportation costs.