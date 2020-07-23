Design choices for central bank digital currency: Policy and technical considerations

Abstract
Central banks around the world are exploring and in some cases even piloting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). CBDCs promise to realize a broad range of new capabilities, including direct government disbursements to citizens, frictionless consumer payment and money-transfer systems, and a range of new financial instruments and monetary policy levers.
CBDCs also give rise, however, to a host of challenging technical goals and design questions that are qualitatively and quantitatively different from those in existing government and consumer payment systems. A well-functioning CBDC will require an extremely resilient, secure, and performant new infrastructure, with the ability to onboard, authenticate, and support users on a massive scale. It will necessitate an architecture simple enough to support modular design and rigorous security analysis, but flexible enough to accommodate current and future functional requirements and use cases. A CBDC will also in some way need to address an innate tension between privacy and transparency, protecting user data from abuse while selectively permitting data mining for end-user services, policymakers, and law enforcement investigations and interventions.
In this paper, we enumerate the fundamental technical design challenges facing CBDC designers, with a particular focus on performance, privacy, and security. Through a survey of relevant academic and industry research and deployed systems, we discuss the state of the art in technologies that can address the challenges involved in successful CBDC deployment. We also present a vision of the rich range of functionalities and use cases that a well-designed CBDC platform could ultimately offer users.
Sarah Allen
Community Manager - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Srdjan Capkun
Professor of Computer Science - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich (ETH Zürich)
Director - The Zürich Information Security and Privacy Center
Faculty - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Ittay Eyal
Senior Lecturer of Electrical Engineering - Israel Institute of Technology
Associate Director - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Giulia Fanti
Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering - Carnegie Mellon University
Faculty - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Bryan Ford
Associate Professor, Institute of Computer and Communication Sciences - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne
Faculty - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
James Grimmelmann
Tessler Family Professor of Digital and Information Law - Cornell Tech and Cornell Law School
Faculty - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Kari Kostiainen
Senior Scientist - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich
Coordinator - Zürich Information Security Center
Senior Scientist - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Sarah Meiklejohn
Professor of Computer Science - University College London
Fellow - Alan Turing Institute
Associate Director - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Andrew Miller
Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering - University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Associate Director - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Eswar Prasad
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Karl Wüst
Research Assistant and Ph.D. Student, Department of Computer Science - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich
Ph.D. Student - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
Fan Zhang
Ph.D. Student, Department of Computer Science - Cornell University
Ph.D. Student - Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
