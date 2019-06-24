Cuba’s forgotten eastern provinces

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The five provinces of eastern Cuba (Oriente) have played central roles in the forging of the island’s history. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, sugarcane plantations generated fabulous wealth and Santiago de Cuba boasted a thriving middle class, even as most of the peasantry were relegated to grinding poverty and social neglect. Further to the west, Havana became the center of national prosperity and political power. In response, the 1959 Cuban revolution forcefully redirected resources toward the previously ignored social classes and rural provinces, providing universal access to health care and education and spreading new industries around the island. The eastern provincial capitals of Santiago and Holguin grew rapidly.