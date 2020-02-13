    Voter Vitals
    Fact-based guides to 2020 election policy issues by Brookings experts
    Big Ideas
    Brookings experts’ bold ideas for policymakers and campaigns
    Events
    Participate in events where Brookings experts discuss what’s at stake in the 2020 election
    Multimedia
    Videos and podcasts about key issues in the 2020 election
    About Policy 2020
    For Media
brookings.edu

Copyright 2020

Multimedia

Watch videos and listen to podcasts about key issues in the 2020 election explained by Brookings experts.

Voter Vitals Videos

Watch Brookings scholars and other experts explain the issues shaping the 2020 election. For more information, read all the Voter Vitals.
voter vital

What are charter schools and do they deliver?

Jon Valant explains the controversies around charter schools and why it’s difficult to reach consensus on their efficiency.

voter vital

How can government make housing more affordable?

Jenny Schuetz explains the current housing affordability crisis and how the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are proposing to fix it.

voter vital

What to do about climate change and why?

Samantha Gross discusses effective policies to combat climate change given the widespread dependence on fossil fuels in the American and global economies.

voter vital

Who are the rich and how might we tax them more?

David Wessel presents the pros and cons of raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

Ask an Expert

Listen to Brookings experts answer podcast listeners’ questions about the 2020 election. Have a question for an expert? Send it to BCP@brookings.edu and we may answer your question in a Brookings podcast episode.

The Iowa caucus

The Senate filibuster

Risks of Facebook and data mining

Free college and student loan debt

Brookings Podcasts

Listen to podcast episodes on the candidates and issues shaping the 2020 election.
podcast episode
February 7, 2020

24 hours in New Hampshire

Brookings Senior Fellow Elaine Kamarck and podcast producer Chris McKenna discuss the New Hampshire primary, and share their interviews with key players in the Granite State.
podcast episode
January 10, 2020

What America’s slow-growing population means for immigration, the Electoral College, and more

William Frey discusses the latest Census data on U.S. population change, and what they mean for immigration, the Electoral College, and more. Also, Molly Reynolds on what’s happening in Congress.
podcast episode
November 15, 2019

The biggest health care issues of the 2020 election

In this episode of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast, health policy experts discuss the presidential candidates’ health proposals, and also look at what to do about surprise medical billing.
podcast episode
October 18, 2019

Policy 2020, your guide to the presidential election

David Wessel interviews Elaine Kamarck and Stuart Butler about the new Policy 2020 project and resource at Brookings. Policy 2020 empowers voters with fact-based, data-driven, non-partisan information to better understand the policy matters discussed by candidates running for office in 2020.
podcast episode
August 30, 2019

Will foreign aid matter in the 2020 election?

Will foreign assistance and foreign policy matter to voters in the 2020 elections? At the 16th Annual Brookings-Blum Roundtable, Merrell Tuck-Primdahl hosts a discussion with E.J. Dionne, Jr., Liz Schrayer, and former US Rep. Charlie Dent.
podcast episode
August 2, 2019

Where do the Democratic candidates stand on trade?

David Wessel and David Dollar lay out the trade policies of the Democratic candidates running for president.
podcast episode
August 2, 2019

Protecting American elections from foreign interference

Darrell West, the vice president and director of Governance Studies and Founding Director of the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings, addresses cybersecurity and election interference.
podcast episode
July 5, 2019

What does the debate over school segregation reveal about the Democratic primary field?

Brookings Fellow Jon Valant explains how the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and former VP Joe Biden showcases divisions within the Democratic Party, and explores federal policy options to improve school integration that don’t involve forced busing.
podcast episode
January 18, 2019

How America’s presidential primaries work and what to expect in 2020

Elaine Kamarck talks with Brookings Institution Press Director Bill Finan about the third edition of her book, “Primary Politics: Everything You Need to Know about How America Nominates Its Presidential Candidates.” Also, meet Alina Polyakova.

Elections 101

Brookings experts explain the nuts and bolts of campaigns and elections.

How do convention delegates work?

Do campaign ground games matter?

Should you believe the polls?