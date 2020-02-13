Multimedia

Watch videos and listen to podcasts about key issues in the 2020 election explained by Brookings experts.
Voter Vitals Videos
What are charter schools and do they deliver?
Jon Valant explains the controversies around charter schools and why it’s difficult to reach consensus on their efficiency.
How can government make housing more affordable?
Jenny Schuetz explains the current housing affordability crisis and how the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are proposing to fix it.
What to do about climate change and why?
Samantha Gross discusses effective policies to combat climate change given the widespread dependence on fossil fuels in the American and global economies.
Who are the rich and how might we tax them more?
David Wessel presents the pros and cons of raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.