For thirty-five years, Ezra Zilkha served as a valued Trustee and generous benefactor of the Brookings Institution. In celebration of his incredible life of leadership and service, Brookings is pleased to announce the Ezra Zilkha Policy 2020 Event Series.

Our aim is to advance a core democratic value—engaging voters and building community in a meaningful conversation around a common set of issues that touch people’s everyday lives. Taking place in communities across the country, these events will provide Americans with fact-based information and analysis to empower voters ahead of the 2020 election.

If the economy is doing so well, why are so many struggling?

Wednesday, February 26

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM EST

Clinton Township, Michigan