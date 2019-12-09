    Voter Vitals
Using teacher loan forgiveness to attract a stronger, more diverse workforce

Michael Hansen and Li Feng
Graduating seniors react during Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, U.S., May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder - RC1F1F41DBB0

Summary

Download the full brief

Teachers in the U.S. are among the lowest paid professionals compared to other developed countries, and declining interest in teaching among young people is a worrying trend. The increasing costs of higher education and mounting student loan debt are also factors are deterring young people from becoming teachers. Michael Hansen and Li Feng propose a federal loan forgiveness program for teachers and other educators while they are teaching, with priority given to undergraduate debt and filling vacancies in high-need schools.