U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC164B05C010
Why is the Trump administration pushing to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists?

Senior Fellow Shadi Hamid examines the Trump administration’s renewed push to label the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, how this move reflects the administration’s priorities in the Middle East, and the repercussions of criminalizing the activities of millions of people in U.S.-allied countries. 

