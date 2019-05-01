Why is the Trump administration pushing to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists?

Senior Fellow Shadi Hamid examines the Trump administration’s renewed push to label the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, how this move reflects the administration’s priorities in the Middle East, and the repercussions of criminalizing the activities of millions of people in U.S.-allied countries.

Related content:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on Apple podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.