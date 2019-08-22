Why does President Trump think the US can buy Greenland?

Following Denmark’s rejection of a U.S. offer to buy Greenland, Scott Anderson weighs in on the diplomatic incident prompted by the White House’s cancellation of a meeting between President Trump and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Anderson explains the international principles of self-determination that shape Greenland’s increasingly autonomous relationship with Denmark, the failure of the White House’s policymaking process, and how other U.S. allies could react if the administration doesn’t take steps to deescalate.

