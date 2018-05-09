What the US withdrawal means for the future of the Iran nuclear deal

On May 8, President Trump announced that the United States will reimpose sanctions on Iran, withdrawing the country from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In this episode, Suzanne Maloney, senior fellow and deputy director of Foreign Policy, and Robert Einhorn, senior fellow in the Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Initiative, explain what this means for the continuation of the Iran deal, how sanctions will affect Iran’s economy, and domestic political currents within Iran.

Find all Brookings research and commentary on the Iran deal at Debating the Iran Deal.

