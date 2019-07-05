 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
What does the debate over school segregation reveal about the Democratic primary field?

In this episode, Jon Valant explains how the sharp exchange between Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic primary debate showcased the generational, racial, and ideological divisions within the Democratic Party. He also explores federal policy options to improve school integration that don’t involve forced busing, from housing policies to promoting voluntary school choice programs.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

