US-China competition in global development

This is the second in a two-part series of episodes from the Brookings-Blum Roundtable, an annual forum for global leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy practitioners to discuss innovative ideas and to pursue initiatives to alleviate global poverty. In this episode, Merrell Tuck-Primdahl, director of communications for the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings, speaks with four experts about China’s remarkable economic rise, its role in development projects in the region and around the world, and the U.S.-China trade war.

Guests featured in this episode are:

  • Homi Kharas, interim VP and director of Global Economy and Development at Brookings
  • Minxin Pei, a professor at Claremont McKenna College
  • Weijian Shan, group chairman and CEO, Pacific Alliance Group
  • Michael Froman, chair of the board, Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard, and former U.S. trade representative

Will foreign aid matter in the 2020 election? (first episode)

