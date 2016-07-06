 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Homi Kharas

Homi Kharas

Interim Vice President and Director - Global Economy and Development

Homi Kharas is the Interim Vice President and Director of the Global Economy and Development program. In that capacity, he studies policies and trends influencing developing countries, including aid to poor countries, the emergence of the middle class, and global governance and the G-20.

He has served as the lead author and executive secretary of the secretariat supporting the High Level Panel, co-chaired by President Sirleaf, President Yudhoyono and Prime Minister Cameron, advising the U.N. Secretary General on the post-2015 development agenda (2012-2013). The report, “A New Global Partnership: Eradicate Poverty and Transform Economies through Sustainable Development,” was presented on May 30, 2013.

His most recent co-authored/edited books are "From Summits to Solutions: Innovations in Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals" (Brookings Press, 2018), "The Imperative of Development" (Brookings Press, 2017), "The Last Mile in Ending Extreme Poverty" (Brookings Press, 2015), "Getting to Scale: How to Bring Development Solutions to Millions of Poor People" (Brookings Press, 2013), "After the Spring: Economic Transitions in the Arab World" (Oxford University Press, 2012), and "Catalyzing Development: A New Vision for Aid" (Brookings Press, 2011). He has published articles, book chapters, and opinion pieces on global development policy, global trends, the global food crisis, international organizations, the G20, the DAC, and private philanthropy.

View Full Bio

Homi Kharas is the Interim Vice President and Director of the Global Economy and Development program. In that capacity, he studies policies and trends influencing developing countries, including aid to poor countries, the emergence of the middle class, and global governance and the G-20.

He has served as the lead author and executive secretary of the secretariat supporting the High Level Panel, co-chaired by President Sirleaf, President Yudhoyono and Prime Minister Cameron, advising the U.N. Secretary General on the post-2015 development agenda (2012-2013). The report, “A New Global Partnership: Eradicate Poverty and Transform Economies through Sustainable Development,” was presented on May 30, 2013.

His most recent co-authored/edited books are “From Summits to Solutions: Innovations in Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals” (Brookings Press, 2018), “The Imperative of Development” (Brookings Press, 2017), “The Last Mile in Ending Extreme Poverty” (Brookings Press, 2015), “Getting to Scale: How to Bring Development Solutions to Millions of Poor People” (Brookings Press, 2013), “After the Spring: Economic Transitions in the Arab World” (Oxford University Press, 2012), and “Catalyzing Development: A New Vision for Aid” (Brookings Press, 2011). He has published articles, book chapters, and opinion pieces on global development policy, global trends, the global food crisis, international organizations, the G20, the DAC, and private philanthropy.

He has served as a member of the High Level Panel on the Reform of the Development Assistance Committee (2017); the International Panel Review Committee on Malaysia’s economic and governance transformation programs (2012); the post-Busan Advisory Group to the DAC co-chairs (2011); the National Economic Advisory Council to the Malaysian Prime Minister (2009-10); and a member of the Working Group for the Commission on Growth and Development, chaired by Professor A. Michael Spence (2007-10).  He was a nonresident fellow of the OECD Development Center (2009). He has consulted for various organizations including the government of Sweden; World Bank Group; the United Nations; the International Fund for Agriculture Development; the OECD; the Japan International Cooperation Agency; the Global Fund Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; the Qatar National Research Fund; and the Centennial Group. He acts as an adviser to a number of organizations.

Prior to joining Brookings, Dr. Kharas spent 26 years at the World Bank, serving for seven years as Chief Economist for the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific region and Director for Poverty Reduction and Economic Management, Finance and Private Sector Development, responsible for the Bank’s advice on structural and economic policies, fiscal issues, debt, trade, governance, and financial markets.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Development Financing
Global Development
Global Trade
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Development economics
Growth
Macroeconomics
International Trade
Public Finance and Public debt
Competitiveness
Regional cooperation
Subnational development
Poverty alleviation
Finance for development
East Asia
Sustainable development goals
Experience
Current Positions
Member, International Finance Corporation Economic Advisory Board
Member, International Advisory Board of Network of Southern Think Tanks
Chief Economic Advisor, World Data Lab
Member, Development Gateway Board
Member, Oxfam USA Board
Past Positions
Member, High Level Panel on the Future of the OECD Development Assistance Committee
Chief Economist and Director of Economic Policy, East Asia and Pacific Region, World Bank (and other staff positions) (1980-2007)
Member, G-24 membership review panel (2015-2016)
Lead Author and Executive Secretary, U.N. High Level Panel on the Post-2015 Development Agenda (2012-2013)
Member, International Panel Review Committee on Malaysia’s economic and governance transformation programs (2012)
Member, Post-Busan Advisory Group to the Development Assistance Committee co-chairs (2011)
Member, National Economic Advisory Council to the Malaysian Prime Minister (2009-10)
Member, Working Group for the Commission on Growth and Development (2007-10)
Nonresident Fellow, OECD Development Center (2009)
Senior Partner, Jeff Sachs and Associates (1989-1990)
Education
Ph.D. Harvard University (1980)
M.A. (1978), B.A. (1975), Cambridge University

Related Books

View All Books

Research

View All Research

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts

Events

View All Events

External Articles

View All
Get daily updates from Brookings