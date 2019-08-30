 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Brookings Blum Roundtable on Global Poverty Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
Volunteers serve lunch at a community kitchen set-up by USAID and World Food Programme in Cucuta, Colombia February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello - RC1AED504B00
Podcast

Will foreign aid matter in the 2020 election?

and

Will foreign assistance and foreign policy matter to voters in the 2020 elections? At the 16th Annual Brookings-Blum Roundtable, Merrell Tuck-Primdahl—communications director of Global Economy and Development at Brookings—hosts a discussion with Brookings Senior Fellow E.J. Dionne, Jr.; Liz Schrayer, the president and CEO of U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; and Charlie Dent, former U.S. representative and senior policy advisor, DLA Piper.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or  iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Authors

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings