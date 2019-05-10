 Skip to main content
Series: Dollar and Sense Podcast
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as he arrives at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative for further trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne - RC17126E5A90
Tariffs on China are no substitute for a trade deal

In a special episode of Dollar and Sense, Senior Fellow David Dollar provides an update on the state of U.S.-China trade talks following the latest round of negotiations in Washington this week. Dollar explains recent escalations and the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, what to anticipate as negotiations move forward, and new research on the impact tariffs have on U.S. firms and the economy.

