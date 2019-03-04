Lessons from the second Trump-Kim summit

Jung Pak, a senior fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies, discusses the lessons learned from the second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and outlines suggestions for future U.S.-North Korean diplomacy.

