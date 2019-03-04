 Skip to main content
Search
Series: 5 on 45 Podcast
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump listen to questions from the media during their one-on-one bilateral meeting at the second North Korea-U.S. summit in the Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo - RC1CA46BF930
Podcast

Lessons from the second Trump-Kim summit

Jung Pak, a senior fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies, discusses the lessons learned from the second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and outlines suggestions for future U.S.-North Korean diplomacy.

Related content:

The good, the bad, and the ugly at the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi

Managing risk: Nuclear weapons in the new geopolitics

The North Korean nuclear program

The Education of Kim Jong-un (Brookings Essay)

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Author

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings