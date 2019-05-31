How will the Continental Free Trade Area transform Africa?

As the African Continental Free Trade Area comes into effect, Landry Signé explains its potential to unlock economic opportunities across the continent, what’s delaying Nigeria’s participation, and the challenges remaining to implementation.

