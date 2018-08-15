How Africa’s historic free trade agreement will change the continent

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) stands to open up trade across the continent, accelerating industrialization and economic development, though may steps remain before it is fully implemented. In this episode, Nonresident Fellow Witney Schneidman and David M. Rubinstein Fellow Landry Signé discuss how the CFTA will transform market access within Africa and what it means for future commercial relations with the U.S., EU, and other trading partners.

