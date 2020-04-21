How US military services are responding to the coronavirus and the pandemic’s impact on military readiness

On this special edition of the podcast, four U.S. military officers who are participating in the 2019-2020 class of Federal Executive Fellows at Brookings share their expert insights about the effects that the coronavirus pandemic is having on the readiness of their respective services, and how their services are responding to the crisis.

Brookings Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon moderated the conversation with:

Colonel Thomas Burke, a U.S. Army aviator

Lieutenant Colonel Chesley Dycus, a mobility pilot with the U.S. Air Force

Colonel Eric Reid, a career infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps, and

Commander Jessica Worst, a U.S. Coast Guard officer.

