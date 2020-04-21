 Skip to main content
How US military services are responding to the coronavirus and the pandemic’s impact on military readiness

, , , , and

On this special edition of the podcast, four U.S. military officers who are participating in the 2019-2020 class of Federal Executive Fellows at Brookings share their expert insights about the effects that the coronavirus pandemic is having on the readiness of their respective services, and how their services are responding to the crisis.

Brookings Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon moderated the conversation with:

  • Colonel Thomas Burke, a U.S. Army aviator
  • Lieutenant Colonel Chesley Dycus, a mobility pilot with the U.S. Air Force
  • Colonel Eric Reid, a career infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps, and
  • Commander Jessica Worst, a U.S. Coast Guard officer.

Chesley Dycus

Federal Executive Fellow - Brookings Foreign Policy program

Eric Reid

Federal Executive Fellow - Brookings Foreign Policy program

Career infantry officer

Jessica Worst

Federal Executive Fellow - Brookings Foreign Policy program

