How digital privacy law asymmetries can hurt criminal defendants

John Villasenor
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Rebecca Wexler
Nonresident Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Rebecca Wexler, a law professor at the University of California Berkeley School of Law and a nonresident fellow at Brookings’s Center for Technology Innovation, has identified and studied this emerging problem and has suggested how legislators can fix data privacy laws to address it. On this episode of the Brookings Cafeteria, Wexler is interviewed by John Villasenor, a Brookings nonresident senior fellow, about her research on this issue.
Also on this episode, in a new Coffee Break segment, meet Alex Engler, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Governance studies who examines the implications of artificial intelligence and emerging data technologies on society and governance.
