Rebecca Wexler is a Nonresident Fellow in Governance Studies at the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings. She is also an Assistant Professor at Berkeley Law School, where she teaches, researches, and writes on issues concerning data, technology, and criminal justice. Her work focuses on how the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence and other data-driven criminal justice technologies affect the relative power of law enforcement, prosecutors, and criminal defense attorneys. She is a Faculty Co-Director of the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology.

She has written for the L.A. Times, the New York Times, Slate, and the Washington Monthly, as well as the Stanford Law Review, the UCLA Law Review, and the Yale Law Journal Forum, among other academic journals. Prior to joining the faculty at Berkeley, Wexler clerked for Judge Pierre N. Leval of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (2017-2018) and for Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (2018-2019). She has worked as a Yale Public Interest Fellow at The Legal Aid Society’s criminal defense practice; a Lawyer-in-Residence at The Data and Society Research Institute; a Visiting Fellow at the Yale Law School Information Society Project; a Visiting Scholar at the Human Rights Center at Berkeley Law; a Visiting Scholar at Harvard University; and a Legal Intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Wexler holds an A.B. from Harvard College, an M.Phil. from Cambridge University, and a J.D. from Yale Law School.