How cities and states are responding to COVID-19

As Congress passes multi-trillion dollar support packages in response to the economic and physical shocks of the coronavirus pandemic, what are state and local governments doing to respond? What kinds of economic and other assistance do they need? What will be the enduring impact of this crisis on workers and certain industries?

On this episode, two Brookings experts address these and related issues. Amy Liu is vice president and director of the Metropolitan Policy Program and Mark Muro is a senior fellow and policy director of the program.

Also on this episode, Senior Fellow Sarah Binder offers three lessons on we can learn from Congress’s efforts to address the crisis and what lies ahead.

