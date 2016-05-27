 Skip to main content
Amy Liu

Amy Liu

Vice President and Director - Metropolitan Policy Program

Amy Liu is vice president and director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and the Adeline M. and Alfred I. Johnson Chair in Urban and Metropolitan Policy. She is a national expert on cities and metropolitan areas adept at translating research and insights into action on the ground. As director of Brookings Metro, which Liu co-founded in 1996, she pioneered the program’s signature approach to policy and practice, which uses rigorous research to inform strategies for economic growth and opportunity. Liu has worked directly on such strategies with scores of public and private sector leaders in regions around the country, including Chicago, Kansas City, Phoenix, upstate New York, and New Orleans.

Most recently, Liu authored “Remaking Economic Development: The Markets and Civics of Continuous Growth and Prosperity,” in which she argues that city and metropolitan leaders must adopt a broader vision of economic development that can deliver economic growth, prosperity, and inclusion for all residents. In “Remaking Economic Development,” Liu discusses the limitations of existing strategies, outlines five principles that define a new model of economic development, and highlights innovations underway in cities and metropolitan areas across the country emblematic of this broader vision.

In 2011, Liu was lead editor of “Resilience and Opportunity: Lessons from the Gulf Coast after Katrina and Rita,” a volume of essays exploring ways to accelerate the region’s recovery. This built on her co-authorship of the New Orleans Index, a multi-year series of reports that tracked New Orleans’ progress in the aftermath of Katrina.

Liu also has extensive experience working with states and the federal government to develop policies and strategies to support cities and metropolitan areas. In 2013, Liu served as a special advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, guiding policy priorities related to trade, innovation, and data. In 2010, Liu co-authored “Delivering the Next Economy: The States Step Up,” outlining a model for states to support bottom-up regional innovation.

Prior to her work at Brookings, Liu was Special Assistant to HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros and staffed the U.S. Senate Banking Committee’s subcommittee on housing and urban affairs.

Liu serves as an advisory board member for ACT of Alexandria, a local community foundation, and as a trustee of Hopkins House, a Northern Virginia early childhood education non-profit that serves low-income families.

Liu holds a degree in social policy and urban studies from Northwestern University. In 2015, she completed the High Impact Leadership Program at Columbia Business School.

Contact
202.797.6139 — Metropolitan Policy
Topics
Cities & Regions
Economic Development
Federalism
Global Trade
Humanitarian & Disaster Assistance
Labor Policy & Unemployment
U.S. Metro Areas
U.S. States and Territories
Workforce Development
Programs
Metropolitan Policy Program
Centers
Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking
Projects
Global Cities Initiative: A Joint Project of Brookings and JPMorgan Chase
The India Project
Additional Expertise Areas
Economic development
Exports and trade
State/regional/local policies
Social equity
Post-disaster recovery
Experience
Current Positions
Vice President and Director, Metropolitan Policy Program
Member, Advisory Board of Act for Alexandria
Member, Board of Trustees, Hopkins House
Past Positions
Deputy Director, Metropolitan Policy Program, The Brookings Institution (2006-2011)
Deputy Director, Center on Urban and Metropolitan Policy, The Brookings Institution (1996-2005)
Visiting Scholar, University of California, Berkeley (2005-2009)
Education
B.S. in Social Policy, Northwestern University, 1993

In The Media

There’s a lot of anxiety now, because this election was about the heartland versus the coastal elites; we’re going to need a HUD secretary who governs both. When I think about what HUD is going to have to deal with next, it’s going to be the future of high-poverty neighborhoods, and how to deal with that not only in Baltimore but also Ferguson.

Amy Liu New York Times
Economic growth is easy, but inclusion is harder... We need to be much more intentional about how we extend the benefits of growth and engage more people in our prosperity.
Amy Liu CityLab
Cities and mayors need to act like businesses... and create partnerships that support the way economic development is done.
Amy Liu Chicago Tribune
External Articles

Research

Events

