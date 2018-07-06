Grading America’s civics education

Michael Hansen, director of the Brown Center on Education Policy, discusses a new Brown Center Report on American Education and how schools are equipping their students with a quality civics education.

Also in this episode, Joseph Parilla and Max Bouchet share their findings from the 2018 Global Metro Monitor which tracks the economic trajectory of the world’s 300 largest metropolitan economies.

Related content:

The 2018 Brown Center Report on American Education

Global Metro Monitor 2018

—

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo with assistance from Mark Hoelscher, and to producers Brennan Hoban and Chris McKenna. Additional support comes from Jessica Pavone, Eric Abalahin, and Camilo Ramirez.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is a part of the Brookings Podcast Network.