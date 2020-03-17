 Skip to main content
Search
Series: The Current Podcast
German police officers stand at the French-German border between Kehl and Strasbourg, on March 16, 2020 in Kehl, as part of border control operations. Germany has reintroduced border controls with France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxemburg and Denmark from March 16, 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, interior minister Horst Seehofer said the day before.
Podcast

Do Germany’s border closures signal a new stage in Europe’s COVID-19 response?

and

Following Germany’s stepped-up response to the coronavirus in Europe, Constanze Stelzenmüller details Germany’s new social restrictions, the economic impact of European border closures, and how EU coordination is crucial to protect the more vulnerable nations and societies in Europe.

Related material: 

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings