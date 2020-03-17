Do Germany’s border closures signal a new stage in Europe’s COVID-19 response?

Following Germany’s stepped-up response to the coronavirus in Europe, Constanze Stelzenmüller details Germany’s new social restrictions, the economic impact of European border closures, and how EU coordination is crucial to protect the more vulnerable nations and societies in Europe.

