Germany pulls out the ‘bazooka’ against the coronavirus — But is it doing enough?

The seating arrangement for Monday evening’s press conference in the German Chancellery, on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, appeared portentous: A dozen chairs at most, all carefully spaced at least three feet away from each other. And indeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, unflappable as ever, had “radical measures” to announce: the nationwide closure of all bars, clubs, theaters, opera houses, museums, exhibitions, movie theatres, casinos, gyms, swimming pools, playgrounds, and — Merkel did not bat an eyelid as she said this — brothels.

Religious congregations are no longer allowed to meet in person, nor the civic associations, a mainstay of German social life; tourism, a key service industry, is shut down. Restaurants may operate under restrictions, but must close by 6pm. Only essential shops (supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, post offices) are allowed to stay open. Lest anyone doubt that new ground was being broken, Merkel even questioned one of Germany’s most sacrosanct social norms: that all shops must be closed on Sundays.

Together with the border closures with Germany’s neighbors (Austria, Denmark, France, Luxemburg, and Switzerland) and the school and daycare center closures announced in all 16 states, these measures amount to the most drastic restrictions on daily life the country has known in its postwar history. But, as Merkel concluded matter-of-factly, “at the moment, they are necessary.”

All this comes not a moment too late. A few days earlier, Merkel had shocked the nation by stating calmly that “up to 70%” of Germans might become infected with COVID-19; this number is now cited on the website of the federal ministry of health. According to the latest daily situation report from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, Germany has more than 6,000 confirmed cases (with all 16 states affected), and 13 deaths. This is a relatively low rate (0.2%) compared with the European average of 3.8%. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, however, lists significantly higher numbers for Germany: more than 8,600 infections, and more than 20 deaths.

But the real driver of Germany's dramatic new resolve appears to be the day-by-day trajectory of case numbers. It closely tracks that of Italy two weeks ago, suggesting that the absolute number of infections as well as of deaths may increase very significantly until the end of the month. According to Gerald Gaß, the president of the German Association of Hospitals (DKG), the total number of infections might nearly triple to 20,000 cases by the end of the week. Up to 1,500 of these, he said, might have to be hospitalized — at a time when Germany has 28,000 ICU beds and 20,000 ventilators. The RKI upgraded its national risk estimate to "high" on Tuesday.

On the economic front, Merkel had promised earlier that there would be liquidity assistance for companies. By Friday of last week, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economics Minister Peter Altmaier were announcing a pledge of unlimited cash for companies affected by what is likely to be a severe credit crunch accompanied by a recession. In an echo of a famous quote by Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank during the 2008 eurozone crisis, Scholz said: “This is the bazooka, and we will use it to do whatever it takes.” Asked whether this could portend the end of Germany’s strict no-debt (“black zero”) policy, Scholz admitted as much. It is too early to judge the actual implementation and impact of these measures — markets, so far, appear unimpressed. Meanwhile, most major German car companies are slowing down production, or even (including Volkswagen, Audi, Daimler) suspending it.

In sum, Germany — which had come under criticism for its comparatively slow response to what is now clearly the greatest public health crisis the continent has seen since World War II — has moved decisively from the containment phase of the policy response to protecting the vulnerable and mitigating the consequences.

Yet it is already abundantly clear that this crisis is not confined to public health. Germany, like all other societies, is undergoing a multiple endurance test for all the systems that make up our modern existence: