China’s Belt and Road stretches to Africa

Deborah Brautigam, director of the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, joins Senior Fellow David Dollar to discuss China’s Belt and Road Initiative and its implications for Africa. Brautigam and Dollar address the scale of Chinese financing in Africa and around the world, debt-trap diplomacy, labor issues, and much more.

Dollar and Sense is a part of the Brookings Podcast Network.