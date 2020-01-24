Challenges and opportunities for Africa’s next decade

This episode features an interview with Dr. Brahima Sangafowa Coulibaly, senior fellow and director of the Africa Growth Initiative at Brookings, about the initiative’s new report, “Foresight Africa: Top priorities for the continent 2020-2030.” In the conversation, he addresses some of the report’s key findings, including progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, job creation on the continent, new strategies to address the impacts of climate change, and the effect of the fourth industrial revolution on African Countries.

Also on this episode, Jenny Schuetz, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program, addresses rising housing costs across the U.S. and how to make housing more affordable.

