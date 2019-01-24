 Skip to main content
Series: 5 on 45 Podcast
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins - RC126D53C2E0
Podcast

Can Venezuela’s new president restore its democracy?

Brookings Fellow Dany Bahar explains what’s happening in Venezuelan politics, as several countries including the United States have recognized Juan Guaidó as the country’s new president.

