Can Venezuela’s new president restore its democracy?

Brookings Fellow Dany Bahar explains what’s happening in Venezuelan politics, as several countries including the United States have recognized Juan Guaidó as the country’s new president.

Related content:

Venezuela: A path out of misery

How many more migrants and refugees can we expect out of Venezuela?

Integrating Venezuelans into the Colombian labor market

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.