Brexit Day is here. What happens next?

On January 31, the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union is official. Over the next eleven months, the British government will negotiate its future relationships with the EU, the U.S., and the rest of the world. Robert Bosch Senior Fellow Amanda Sloat explains the possibilities and challenges for Britain’s trade relationships, how Brexit day will affect EU citizens currently living and working in the U.K, and regional tensions within the U.K. being exacerbated by Brexit.

