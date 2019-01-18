An update on trans-Atlantic relations

Senior Fellow Thomas Wright describes how U.S.-European relations have changed since the first edition of the Trans-Atlantic Scorecard was published by the Brookings Center on the United States and Europe, as part of the Brookings-Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative. Wright also describes the scorecard’s methodology and key events that experts will be watching in the months ahead.

