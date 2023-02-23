America’s human capital edge

In the capstone episode of “Vying for Talent” miniseries, co-hosts Jude Blanchette and Ryan Hass are joined by Remco Zwetsloot, an expert on the intersection of talent, technology, and national competitiveness. They discuss the security and economic importance of talent, benchmarks for measuring progress on human capital, and the competitive international environment facing the United States.

Vying for Talent podcast is part of the Brookings Podcast Network. Subscribe and listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Send feedback email to podcasts@brookings.edu.