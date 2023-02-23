America’s human capital edge

In the capstone episode of “Vying for Talent” miniseries, co-hosts Jude Blanchette and Ryan Hass are joined by Remco Zwetsloot, an expert on the intersection of talent, technology, and national competitiveness. They discuss the security and economic importance of talent, benchmarks for measuring progress on human capital, and the competitive international environment facing the United States.
Remco Zwetsloot
Research Fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology - Georgetown University
Research Affiliate and Ph.D. Scholar, Center for the Governance of Artificial Intelligence - University of Oxford
Jude Blanchette
Freeman Chair in China Studies - CSIS
Ryan Hass
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Nonresident Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
