Series: Vying for Talent
Immigrant members of the U.S. military attend a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Podcast

America’s human capital edge

, , and

In the capstone episode of “Vying for Talent” miniseries, co-hosts Jude Blanchette and Ryan Hass are joined by Remco Zwetsloot, an expert on the intersection of talent, technology, and national competitiveness. They discuss the security and economic importance of talent, benchmarks for measuring progress on human capital, and the competitive international environment facing the United States.

Remco Zwetsloot

Research Fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology - Georgetown University

Research Affiliate and Ph.D. Scholar, Center for the Governance of Artificial Intelligence - University of Oxford

