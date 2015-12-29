Steven M. Lieberman

Steve Lieberman is a Nonresident Fellow at the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy within Brookings Economic Studies (2007 to present). He is an expert on health care policy, analyzing reimbursement, budgetary, economic, and strategic issues. He is President of Lieberman Consulting, Inc. Building on four decades of government and private sector experience, Steve advises a diverse array of clients and is an expert witness in a wide range of health care cases. He also served in 2011–2012 as the Deputy Executive Director for Policy and Analysis at the National Governors Association.

As a Senior Advisor to the Administrator in 2004, Steve led implementation of the new Medicare drug benefit at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). From 1999 to 2004, Steve led the health staff at the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), serving as Assistant Director and Executive Associate Director. From 1976–1992, Steve worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), serving for 7 years as Chief of the Health Financing Branch and for 2 years as Assistant Director.

Between 1992 and 1998, Steve was the Vice President for Marketing and for Government Programs at a publicly-traded HMO, Vice President for Strategic Planning at a large Medicaid HMO, directed managed care and other operations for a major academic health center, founded a venture-capital funded company, and consulted with a variety of health care clients.

Steve chairs the board of the Primary Care Coalition in Montgomery County, Maryland. He is also a board member of Tuple Health Care, Inc. From 2005–2014, he was a Board Member and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee for CareCore National, LLC, a radiology and specialty benefits management company. A member of the National Academy of Social Insurance, he served as a member of the 2006–2007 Technical Panel of the Social Security Advisory Board. Steve has written widely on Medicare, ACOs, and other topics in journals such as Health Affairs. He has a B.A. and M.Phil. from Yale University, as well as an M.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.