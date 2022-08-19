S. Philip Hsu is a visiting fellow in the Brooking Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies, and a Fulbright Scholar. Back in Taiwan, he is a professor of political science and director of Center for China Studies at National Taiwan University (NTU). He was department chair at NTU from 2013-17 and president of the Chinese Association of Political Science (Taipei) from 2020-21. He is now on the board of directors of the Association of International Relations, Republic of China. Providing policy advice to the Taiwan government, he was on the advisory committee under Mainland Affairs Council, Executive Yuan, and is now on the advisory committee under the Sea Exchange Foundation.

Before joining the faculty at NTU, he served as a research associate at the Institute of International Relations at National Chengchi University. His research areas include international relations (with an emphasis on Asia-Pacific and cross-strait relations) and comparative politics (with an emphasis on China’s domestic political economy). While at Brookings, Philip's research will focus on recent and future strategic interactions among the U.S., Taiwan, and China that explores, among other things, the impacts of changing domestic political dynamics and cleavages in the three polities, and of systemic factors associated with U.S.-China global competition at the same time.

He received many times the Award for Outstanding Research and Award for Outstanding Teaching from NTU. He has published research articles in international relations and China studies, such as “Reappraising the Debate and Practice of U.S. Strategic Ambiguity/Clarity in Cross-Strait Relations” (The Pacific Review, 2010); “Between Identity Quest and Risk Aversion: Lessons from the Chen Shui-bian Presidency for Maintaining Cross-Strait Stability” (Journal of Contemporary China, 2010); and “In Search of Public Accountability: The ‘Wenling Model’in China” (Australian Journal of Public Administration, 2009). He has co-edited twelve volumes published in Taiwan, China, and the English-speaking world, such as “In Search of China’s Development Model: Beyond the Beijing Consensus” (Routledge, 2011), and “Minzhu, Minzhuhua, and Zhili Jixiao” (“Democracy, Democratization and Governance Performance”) (China: Zhejiang University Press, 2011).

Philip was born in Taipei, Taiwan. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the Department of Political Science at National Taiwan University, and his doctorate from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at University of Denver.

Affiliations:

Association of International Relations, member, board of directors

Center for Japan Studies, National Taiwan University, member, executive board

Chinese Association of Political Science (Taiwan), member, supervisory board

Chinese Political Science Review (Taiwan), member, editorial board