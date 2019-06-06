Michael J. Meaney
Visiting Researcher - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education
Michael J. Meaney is pursuing a doctorate of philosophy in education with concentrations in economic sociology and information science at the University of Cambridge as a Gates Cambridge Scholar. His research focuses on the design of educational technologies and their impact on society. He previously taught eighth-grade science at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Arizona and served as a product manager and university innovation fellow at Arizona State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree from Arizona State University.
Michael J. Meaney is pursuing a doctorate of philosophy in education with concentrations in economic sociology and information science at the University of Cambridge as a Gates Cambridge Scholar. His research focuses on the design of educational technologies and their impact on society. He previously taught eighth-grade science at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Arizona and served as a product manager and university innovation fellow at Arizona State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree from Arizona State University.