Michael J. Meaney

Visiting Researcher - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education

Michael J. Meaney is pursuing a doctorate of philosophy in education with concentrations in economic sociology and information science at the University of Cambridge as a Gates Cambridge Scholar. His research focuses on the design of educational technologies and their impact on society. He previously taught eighth-grade science at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Arizona and served as a product manager and university innovation fellow at Arizona State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree from Arizona State University.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Education
Education Technology
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Centers
Center for Universal Education
Experience
Past Positions
University Innovation Fellow and Product Manager, Arizona State University (2014-2016)
Eighth-grade Science Teacher, Isaac Middle School (2012-2014)
Policy Associate, Social and International Ministries, Jesuit Conference U.S.A. (2011-2012)
Education
Ph.D. in philosophy of education candidate, University of Cambridge
M.Ed. in secondary education, Arizona State University (2014)
B.S.F.S. in international politics, Georgetown University (2012)
Language Fluency
Spanish
