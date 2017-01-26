 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts

Kaushik Basu

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Kaushik Basu is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program. He is also a professor of economics and Carl Marks professor at Cornell University; and former chief economist of the World Bank and chief economic adviser to the Indian Government. He currently serves as President of the International Economic Association. Basu’s research interest spans development economics, welfare economics, game theory, and industrial organization. As a policymaker, he was engaged in macro fiscal policymaking, multilateral policy coordination, and development policy work in several continents.

Basu was a professor at the Delhi School of Economics, where in 1992 he founded the Centre for Development Economics and served as its first Executive Director. He is also a founding member of the Madras School of Economics. He was the fourth President of the Human Development and Capabilities Association. He has held advisory posts with the ILO, the Reserve Bank of India, and was a member of the steering committee of the Expert Group of Development Issues set up by the Swedish Government. He has also served as member of the Board of Directors of the Exim Bank of India.

Basu is the author of "An Economist in the Real World" and "The Republic of Beliefs," among other books. He is a contributor to Project Syndicate and Mint, and has contributed popular articles to magazines and newspapers, such as The New York Times, Scientific American, India Today, and Business Standard. He also wrote a regular column for BBC News Online and has appeared on various television programs including CNN (USA), NDTV and CNBC (India), and BBC.

He holds a B.A. in Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, an M.Sc. in Economics from the London School of Economics, a Ph.D. of Economics, from the London School of Economics, and several honorary degrees, including doctorates from IIT Bombay, Fordham University New York, Bath University, England, and the University of Florence.

Kaushik Basu is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program. He is also a professor of economics and Carl Marks professor at Cornell University; and former chief economist of the World Bank and chief economic adviser to the Indian Government. He currently serves as President of the International Economic Association. Basu’s research interest spans development economics, welfare economics, game theory, and industrial organization. As a policymaker, he was engaged in macro fiscal policymaking, multilateral policy coordination, and development policy work in several continents.

Basu was a professor at the Delhi School of Economics, where in 1992 he founded the Centre for Development Economics and served as its first Executive Director. He is also a founding member of the Madras School of Economics. He was the fourth President of the Human Development and Capabilities Association. He has held advisory posts with the ILO, the Reserve Bank of India, and was a member of the steering committee of the Expert Group of Development Issues set up by the Swedish Government. He has also served as member of the Board of Directors of the Exim Bank of India.

Basu is the author of “An Economist in the Real World” and “The Republic of Beliefs,” among other books. He is a contributor to Project Syndicate and Mint, and has contributed popular articles to magazines and newspapers, such as The New York Times, Scientific American, India Today, and Business Standard. He also wrote a regular column for BBC News Online and has appeared on various television programs including CNN (USA), NDTV and CNBC (India), and BBC.

He holds a B.A. in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, an M.Sc. in Economics from the London School of Economics, a Ph.D. of Economics, from the London School of Economics, and several honorary degrees, including doctorates from IIT Bombay, Fordham University New York, Bath University, England, and the University of Florence.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Global Development
Global Economy
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Experience
Current Positions
Professor of Economics and C. Marks Professor of International Studies, Cornell University
President, International Economic Association
Past Positions
Chief Economist and Senior Vice President, World Bank
Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, Ministry of Finance
Board of Directors of Export-Import Bank, India
Visiting Scientist, Indian Statistical Institute, New Delhi
Visiting Professor, Kennedy School of Government and Department of Economics, Harvard University
Visiting Professor, Department of Economics, M.I.T.
Visiting Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, Princeton University
Education
B.A. (Hons) in Economics, St. Stephen's College, Delhi University
M. Sc. (Econ) in Economics, London School of Economics
Ph.D. in Economics, the London School of Economics
Language Fluency
English
Bengali
Hindi

Op-Eds

View All Op-Eds

Research

View All Research

Related Books

View All Books

Events

View All Events
Get daily updates from Brookings