James Kirchick, Visiting Fellow, Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe, Project on International Order and Strategy, The Brookings Institution

James Kirchick

Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe, Project on International Order and Strategy

James Kirchick is a visiting fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe and Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution. A widely published journalist, he is author of “The End of Europe: Dictators, Demagogues and the Coming Dark Age” (Yale, 2017), a columnist for Tablet Magazine, and a frequent contributor to a wide array of publications including the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Politico, Foreign Policy, The Weekly Standard, and Commentary among many others.

Kirchick works on European politics, American politics, and U.S. grand strategy. He began his professional journalism career at The New Republic covering domestic politics, lobbying, intelligence, and American foreign policy. In 2010, he moved to Prague to become writer-at-large for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, traveling widely to cover the politics and cultures of the 21 countries in RFE/RL’s broadcast region. Among the stories he reported on were the fraudulent 2010 presidential election in Belarus, ethnic cleansing in Kyrgyzstan, and the Libyan Civil War. Prior to Brookings, he spent four years as a fellow with the Foreign Policy Initiative in Washington.

A leading voice on American gay politics and international gay rights, he is a recipient of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association Journalist of the Year Award and is currently at work on a history of gay Washington, D.C. for Henry Holt. He has been a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellow in Berlin, a Hoover Institution Media Fellow and a Phillips Foundation Journalism Fellow, and he is a professional member of the PEN American Center and a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Kirchick has spoken at venues around the world including the Oslo Freedom Forum, the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, the Stockholm Free World Forum, the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, the Royal United Services Institute, the Henry Jackson Society, the Institute for Human Sciences, Yale, Columbia and Princeton Universities, in addition to numerous other venues. He is a frequent commentator on television and radio. Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Kirchick is a graduate of the Roxbury Latin School and holds degrees in both history and political science from Yale.

Affiliations:
Council on Foreign Relations, term member
PEN American Center, professional member

Contact
Office — 202.540.7794
Topics
Europe
Germany
Global Governance & Politics
Human rights
Media & Journalism
Middle East & North Africa
Russia
U.S. Foreign Policy
United Kingdom
Programs
Foreign Policy
Centers
Center on the United States and Europe
Projects
Project on International Order and Strategy
Additional Expertise Areas
International order
U.S. alliances
Politics
Human + LGBT Rights
Experience
Current Position
Columnist, Tablet Magazine
Past Positions
Fellow, Foreign Policy Initiative
Fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies
Writer-at-Large, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Assistant Editor, The New Republic
Education
B.A., Yale University, 2006

Featured Book

The End of Europe

Yale University Press

Learn more

In The Media

Free speech shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but it has been drawn into the larger dynamics of polarization in this country.

James Kirchick New York Times

[Poland's new Holocaust law] makes it illegal to talk about any degree of Polish complicity in the Holocaust...an issue that deserves nuance and care...is turning into a black and white subject

James Kirchick Background Briefing
