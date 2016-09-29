Harsha Vardhana Singh has worked for over three decades on international trade policy, development, infrastructure regulation and global governance. He is also a Senior Fellow of the Council on Emerging Market Enterprises (Fletcher School). Singh was Deputy Director-General at World Trade Organization for eight years till 30th September 2013. His direct areas of responsibility included trade in agriculture, services, trade and environment, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and electronic commerce.

In India, Singh was economic advisor and then secretary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Earlier, from mid-1985 he worked in GATT/WTO Secretariat for twelve years. He has taught at SIPA (Columbia University), Fletcher School (Tufts University), and Nan Kai University in China; been Senior Associate at International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development (ICTSD), Senior Fellow at International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), member of Global Agenda Council on Trade and FDI 2014-2016 (WEF), chair/member of high level policy committees, chair of WTO dispute settlement panels, and visiting faculty at research institutes on trade and regulation. He is a Ph. D. in Economics from Oxford University, where he went as a Rhodes Scholar from India.