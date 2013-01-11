George L. Perry

George Perry is currently a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. In 1970, with Arthur Okun, he founded the Brookings Panel on Economic Activity and its journal, BPEA. From 1980 to 2007 he and William C. Brainard of Yale University, directed the Panel and edited BPEA. He specializes in inflation and labor market theory, fiscal and monetary policy, financial markets, and economic forecasting.

Perry serves as a director of various Dreyfus mutual funds and is a director emeritus of and a consultant to the State Farm Mutual Automobile Association and State Farm Life Insurance Company.

Before coming to Brookings, he served as Senior Economist, President's Council of Economic Advisers, 1961-63, and Professor of Economics, University of Minnesota, 1963-69. Perry also served in the United States Air Force, 1954-57.

He received his Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1961.