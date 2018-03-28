 Skip to main content
Photo by David Sprague

Erin Trish

Nonresident Fellow - Economic Studies, USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy

Erin Trish is the associate director of health policy at the Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics and an assistant research professor in the Price School of Public Policy, both at the University of Southern California.

Dr. Trish’s research examines the intersection of public policy and health care markets. She has been published in leading health policy, health economics, and medical journals. She has testified in the California State Assembly and presented her work at numerous federal agencies, including the Congressional Budget Office, Federal Trade Commission, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, and the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight. She serves on the Editorial Review Board for Inquiry and as a consultant to a capital management firm.

Dr. Trish received her Ph.D. in health policy and economics from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

Topics
Access to Health Care
Health Care Industry
Health Care Policy
Programs
Economic Studies

