Why Think Tanks Matter: The Role of Think Tanks in Times of Crisis

Think tanks have long sought to provide policymakers and the general public with sound analysis and expert advice on the most pressing political and economic issues of the day. During a time of escalating political crises and economic challenges throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, think tanks have become more relevant than ever. However, it can be difficult in these turbulent times for think tanks to provide analysis and advice that are timely, relevant and impactful. To overcome this challenge, think tanks must deploy new means of communicating with their target audiences, that cut through the deluge of the 24-hour news cycle to provide thoughtful and rigorously researched perspectives on current events.

As part of their joint annual series on “Why Think Tanks Matter,” Al Jazeera Center for Studies and the Brookings Doha Center invite you to a discussion on the role of think tanks in times of crisis. The discussion will address the following questions: How should think tanks adjust their roles in times of crisis? How can they ensure that their work reaches the right audiences, amid a breakneck news cycle and constant social media commentary? And how can think tanks communicate their research and ideas more effectively to these audiences, in order to galvanize policy action?