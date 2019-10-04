What is the impact of persistent military spouse unemployment?
The nation continues to ask a great deal of its men and women in uniform—and their families. And as the saying goes, the military recruits the servicemember, but it retains the family. Only if military families are financially secure and otherwise stable can the all-volunteer armed forces remain strong. Although military compensation compares favorably with most jobs for comparable cohorts in the private sector, challenges still abound. Not least among them is the fact that military spouses, because of frequent changes of postings and the additional demands of military life and deployments, often struggle to find and keep good jobs. Yet today’s economy can make it very difficult for single-income families to stay afloat.
On October 21, The Brookings Institution will host a panel of experts convenes to discuss these challenges for military families and what is being done to address them.
Agenda
Holly Petraeus
Former Assistant Director for Servicemember Affairs - Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Elizabeth O’Brien
Senior Director, Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Program - U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Marcus Beauregard
Director, State Liaison Office - Department of Defense
Mike Haynie
Vice Chancellor, Strategic Initiatives & Innovation - Syracuse University
Jen Davis
Government Relations Deputy Director - National Military Family Association
More Information
