What does it mean to be Republican under Trump? Findings from the 2017 American Values Survey

Roughly one year into Donald Trump’s time in the White House and one year out from the 2018 midterms, an extensive new survey from Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) reveals the impact Trump’s unconventional presidency is having on the Republican Party—including core conservative constituencies such as white working-class Americans and white evangelicals. The 2017 American Values Survey (AVS) explores fault lines among the GOP coalition and the impact they are having today and may have on the 2018 and 2020 elections. The survey, the eighth in an annual series, also assess the extent to which Americans believe this administration’s policies benefit the middle class, the working class, and the wealthy.

On Dec. 5, Governance Studies at Brookings and PRRI hosted an event to release this year’s AVS. A panel of experts discussed the survey results and Americans’ views on a variety of political and cultural issues. Additional topics that are covered by the survey and were discussed by the panel included attitudes toward health care, taxes, immigration, and the possibility of presidential impeachment.

After the program, panelists took audience questions.