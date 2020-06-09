Webinar: Rebuilding the trans-Atlantic relationship after COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed fundamental flaws in political systems on both sides of the Atlantic. Many governments have struggled to respond to the greatest health and economic crisis since World War II. They have also found it difficult to cooperate with each other. The United States has not played its traditional leadership role, leaving allies to fend for themselves and attempt to fill the void left by the United States, while China has become increasingly assertive.
Now, as countries carefully re-open their societies while remaining vigilant to the possibility of a second outbreak, questions about the future of Europe, the United States, the trans-Atlantic relationship, and the broader global order abound. Will populists, who have thus far largely failed to capitalize on COVID-19, enjoy a resurgence with the economic recovery? Will the 750 billion euros recovery plan proposed by the European Commission herald a new phase of deeper European integration? What would an emboldened European Union mean for the future of the trans-Atlantic relationship and great power competition? And what is the future of trans-Atlantic cooperation on global issues like developing a COVID-19 vaccine and therapies, coordinating economic recoveries, or reforming multilateral institutions?
On June 16, the Brookings Institution will host two panel discussions, as well as two keynote conversations, with Irish Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe and Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya on these topics.
Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #BBTI.
This event is part of the Brookings – Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative, which aims to build up and expand resilient networks and trans-Atlantic activities to analyze and work on issues concerning trans-Atlantic relations and social cohesion in Europe and the United States.
Agenda
Welcome remarks
Suzanne Maloney
Interim Vice President and Director - Foreign Policy
Henry Alt-Haaker
Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Robert Bosch Academy - Robert Bosch Stiftung
Europe’s response to COVID-19: A view from Ireland
Paschal Donohoe
Finance Minister, Public Expenditure, and Reform - Ireland
Thomas Wright
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
The geopolitical impact of COVID-19 on trans-Atlantic relations
Giovanna De Maio
Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Fiona Hill
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Kemal Kirişci
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe, The Turkey Project
Ivan Krastev
Chairman - Centre for Liberal Strategies
Permanent Fellow - Institute for Human Sciences
Amanda Sloat
Robert Bosch Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Thomas Wright
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Prospects for trans-Atlantic cooperation after COVID-19
Célia Belin
Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Carl Bildt
Former Prime Minister - Sweden
Co-Chair - European Council on Foreign Relations
Molly Montgomery
Nonresident Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Victoria Nuland
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Advisor to the Director of Foreign Policy
James Goldgeier
Robert Bosch Senior Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
The future of Europe after COVID-19: A view from Spain
Arancha González Laya
Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation - Spain
Constanze Stelzenmüller
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.