Webinar: Must India’s foreign affairs strategy change?

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the world into disarray, from economic recession to protectionist policies and conflicted multilateralism. In a new Brookings India paper, our Distinguished Fellow and former National Security Advisor of India, Amb. Shivshankar Menon, lays out the strategic principles that should guide India’s regional and global rise in these turbulent times. He argues that India must make tough choices and adapt its strategy, both at home and abroad.

But how are other countries looking at India’s capabilities to shape the international order? Should Delhi do more to bridge the increasing gap between the United States and China? Can it play the external balancing game, for example in the Indo-Pacific, without significant economic reforms at home? What are the different and often also competing expectations about India’s strategic choices and alignments?

This Brookings India webinar will discuss these questions and Amb. Menon’s paper with comparative perspectives from the United States, France, Australia, and Indonesia. The event will be moderated by Dr. Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Foreign Policy & Security Studies, Brookings India, and feature the following speakers:

Dr. Alyssa Ayres, Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia, United States.

Dr. Dino Patti Djalal, former Deputy Foreign Minister, Indonesia.

Prof. Rory Medcalf, Professor and Head, National Security College, Australian National University, and former diplomat to India, Australia.

Amb. Shivshankar Menon, Distinguished Fellow, Brookings India; and former National Security Advisor, India.

Dr. Justin Vaïsse, Director General, Paris Peace Forum, and former Director, Policy Planning Staff, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France.

